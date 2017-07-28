Gift certificates handed out to Midland flood victims - WNEM TV 5

Gift certificates handed out to Midland flood victims

MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Some relief is coming to people in Midland County who were affected by last month's massive flooding. 

Residents can get gift certificates worth $150 courtesy of Saint John's Episcopal Church and Habitat for Humanity. 

There are 100 certificates in all, and they will be handed out at the Griswold Ministry Center in Midland on a first-come, first-served basis. 

The gift certificates are redeemable only at Habitat ReStore in Midland. 

