Police perform aerial search for suspects in attempted break-ins

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MONITOR TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities were kept busy overnight as they performed an aerial search for suspects in Bay City. 

Bay County Central Dispatch said police were called just after midnight Friday to Continental Drive near 2 Mile Road in Monitor Township for reports of suspects trying to break in to cars and garages in the area. 

A state police helicopter assisted with the search for the suspects, who police believe were youths, but no one was found. 

Police have not released any further details. 

