Detroit's public school teachers approve 3-year contract

DETROIT (AP) -

Detroit's public school teachers have approved a three-year contract that includes a roughly 7 percent wage increase over the next two years.

The contract with the Detroit Public Schools Community District that was approved by teachers on Thursday includes a 3 percent increase in 2017-18 and a more than 4 percent increase in 2018-19. There also will be a $1,750 bonus for some teachers with advanced degrees.

The more than 3,000-member Detroit Federation of Teachers says there will be no reduction of salaries, wages or other forms of compensation for members for the 2019-20 school year. The Detroit Financial Review Commission must sign off of the agreement.

The current contract expired June 30. The union's executive board rejected a tentative agreement in May and approved the current proposal in June.

