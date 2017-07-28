Clear skies on cruise control through the weekend

It was a beautiful evening in Mid-Michigan last night, but a few clouds showed themselves around the area this morning. As of lunchtime today, we're seeing skies quickly clear themselves out.

Those aforementioned clouds gave us plenty of awesome sunrise photos, you can check those out on the TV5 Facebook page!

Tonight

As far as Friday evenings go, could we really ask for better? Skies are clearing quickly in Mid-Michigan from any leftover cloud cover from this afternoon and temperatures will remain comfortable all night long.

With temperatures rapidly falling into the 60s tonight, if you are one to get cold fast, a jacket or sweatshirt is not a bad idea as you head out the door. By the overnight, we'll see plenty of lows in the 50s.

With those cool temperatures, a few areas of fog aren't out of the question. However, we don't expect this to be a big problem.

Saturday & Sunday

Saturday and Sunday have been incredibly consistent in the forecast models since the start of the week and we're expecting arguably one of the nicest weekends of the summer.

Sunshine will be plentiful both days, with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 Saturday, with a jump into the low 80s on Sunday for most. With northeasterly winds continuing Saturday, expect cooler temps near the lakeshore once again.

Beyond a few fair weather clouds, we're completely in the clear both days. And the best part? Humidity will be non-existent. Have an awesome weekend!

