Early morning clouds clear, sunshine on cruise control for the weekend

It was a beautiful evening in Mid-Michigan last night, but a few clouds are showing themselves around the area this morning. Those aforementioned clouds have given us plenty of awesome sunrise photos, you can check those out on the TV5 Facebook page!

Today & Tonight

Although the cloud cover is hiding the sun for some this morning, don't expect it to last long. Once we get into the later morning and afternoon hours, that cloud cover will be history and we're looking at plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day.

A stray shower isn't impossible for today, but it's definitely not anything to plan the day around. If anything develops, and that's a big if, we are expecting it to be brief and very isolated.

With numerous things always going on in the summer around Mid-Michigan, we know you'll be out and about this evening. If you are, plan on staying dry. The only thing you'll need to keep in mind will be a jacket or sweatshirt closer to sunset.

Cooler temperatures this afternoon, only in the 70s inland and 60s near the immediate lakeshore, will drop fast tonight with low humidity levels. We'll be in the 60s around sunset with lows falling into the 50s. Sounds like a perfect night for a bonfire!

Saturday & Sunday

Saturday and Sunday have been incredibly consistent in the forecast models since the start of the week and we're expecting arguably one of the nicest weekends of the summer.

Sunshine will be plentiful both days, with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 Saturday, with a jump into the low 80s on Sunday for most. With northeasterly winds continuing Saturday, expect cooler temps near the lakeshore once again.

Beyond a few fair weather clouds, we're completely in the clear both days. And the best part? Humidity will be non-existent. Have an awesome weekend!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.