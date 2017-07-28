Firefighters battle blaze at home under renovation - WNEM TV 5

Firefighters battle blaze at home under renovation

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A home under renovation was destroyed by fire early Friday morning. 

It happened about 5:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Mack Road in Saginaw County. 

The Bridgeport Charter Township Fire Department said when firefighters arrived they found a 5,000-square foot home in flames. Firefighters were on scene for approximately five hours while they battled the blaze and investigated. 

The home was not occupied and is currently under renovation. Officials said it was a total loss. 

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

