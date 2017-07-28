Stack of steel beams tip over, trap Michigan man - WNEM TV 5

Stack of steel beams tip over, trap Michigan man

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

A workplace accident sent a Michigan man to the hospital. 

It happened about 8:30 a.m. Friday, July 28 at Bristol Manufacturing on the 4400 block of State Road in Richfield Township. 

Investigators said a stack of steel beams tipped over, trapping the 52-year-old Gaines man. His coworkers used one of the company's cranes to lift the beam off the man.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries to both of his legs, police said. His conditions is unknown. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

