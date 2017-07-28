County employees rescue teen who crashed in water-filled ditch

Two county employees are credited with helping a teen girl after she crashed her car into a water-filled ditch.

It happened about 12:32 p.m. Thursday, July 27 on Deckerville Road, west of Dodge Road in Ellington Township.

Investigators said a 16-year-old Caro teen was heading westbound on Deckerville Road when she lost control and went into the ditch.

After the crash, two employees from the Tuscola County Mosquito Abatement were driving on Deckerville Road when they saw markings on the road and shoulder. They were worried there may have been a crash, so they stopped to investigate.

That’s when the two found the young woman trapped in her vehicle in a ditch that had several inches of water, police said.

They helped her out of the car and stayed at the scene until first responders could arrive. The teen had only minor injuries.

Police said the vehicle was barely visible from the road and may not have been spotted by other drivers.

