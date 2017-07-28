BREAKING: Massive search underway for 2-year-old girl

A massive search is happening right now for a toddler in Arenac County.

The Moffatt Township Fire Department and Arenac County Sheriff’s Department are currently stationed in the 6700 block of White Tail Drive near Forest Lake after reports of a 2-year-old girl who went missing.

Lt. Dave Kaiser with Michigan State Police told TV5 two K9 units have also been called to the area.

Several members of the community are also helping with the search. Ray Tola told TV5 he is part of the search party, and so far, the girl has not been found.

No other details have been released at this time, but we have a crew headed to the area.

