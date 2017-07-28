Truck driver arraigned in crash that killed road crew worker - WNEM TV 5

Truck driver arraigned in crash that killed road crew worker

DETROIT (AP) -

A 48-year-old Detroit-area man has been arraigned in the death of one Wayne County road repair worker and injury to another who were struck by a truck while patching pavement.

Prosecutors say Bobby Lee Collins appeared Friday in 23rd District Court.

Collins of Lincoln Park is charged with reckless driving causing death and serious impairment. He also is charged with causing death and injury in a work zone.

Authorities say 47-year-old David Wolf and 46-year-old Wilbert King were hit March 23 by a county truck in Taylor, southwest of Detroit.

Wolf later died at a hospital. King suffered injuries to his abdomen and legs.

Collins faces an Aug. 7 probable cause conference and Aug. 14 preliminary examination.

The Associated Press left a message Friday seeking comment from Collins' lawyer.

