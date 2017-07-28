Police issue endangered missing advisory for Port Huron teen

A 16-year-old Port Huron boy is missing.

DaeAndre Issac Galvan was last seen in the area of the 3400 block of Moak Street in Port Huron, police said.

He is 5'9" and 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeved green shirt, black sweat pants and black high top tennis shoes.

DaeAndre was supposed to be staying with his grandparents and they last saw him on July 25, police said.

His family has tried calling him, but his cell phone goes right to voicemail.

If you have any information on his whereabouts call 911 or the Port Huron Police Department at 810-984-8415.

