1 dead in motorcycle accident

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

One person is dead following a motorcycle accident Friday afternoon.

It happened before 2 p.m. at Sheridan and Washington in Saginaw County.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Michigan State Police is investigating the accident.

TV5 will update once more information is available.

