Police in Michigan say they unintentionally recorded calls

A phone line that a western Michigan police department has used since 2010 has recorded conversations even though it was marked "non-recorded."

Documents filed in the U.S. District Court's Western District of Michigan on Thursday say the City of Grand Rapids is claiming the phone line's recording was accidental and that no one at the city knew it was happening up until December 2016.

The documents filed are part of a lawsuit initiated by the city in February, asking a judge to rule whether recordings on the line could be used as evidence as they investigated the conduct of three officers -- or if they broke laws in "accidentally" recording the calls.

Deputy Chief David Kiddle says he was unaware the phone line was recording before that December.

