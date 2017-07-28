Small town staple closing doors for good

It was the go-to place where you could find just about anything in one small community.

Chapin's General Store in Chapin has been around for more than 70 years and the building it occupies has been around even longer, dating back to the 1800s.

Now the building's are appears to be its undoing.

Building inspectors have decided to condemn the building for safety, which means the shop must close its doors for good.

"That's when they say it was the Chapin General Store, it was generally everything," said Allen Baron, owner.

Baron's family has owned and operated the store on the corner of Ridge and Chapin Road for more than 70 years. It's a staple in the small town community.

"Everything. We had milk, groceries, nuts, bolts, whatever. And if we didn't have it, they'd order it for ya," Baron said.

Sadly, the Chapin General Store must close its doors for good.

Baron said his family opened the store in 1945. He said the fact their final goodbye sale is quickly approaching next month is bittersweet.

"I just never figured it was gonna happen, but it did. Heartbreaking at times and other times I realize it's just a way nature and life is," Baron said.

He said his family even lived inside the store for a number of years, truly making it a family business.

"It's just first come, first serve. Whoever wants to buy what's showing in there. The prices are on it. Some prices are negotiable, some are firm," Baron said.

Baron said the final days of sale have brought on a flood of memories.

"I worked in it. My kids stacked groceries in it. And my nephews and nieces, all of us had something to do with it," Baron said.

The goodbye sale takes place Aug. 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The building is scheduled to be demolished in September of this year.

