Police make arrest in Flint homicide

Police have arrested a person of interest in a Flint homicide.

The fatal shooting happened Thursday on the 600 block of W. Lorado Avenue in Flint.

A man died after being shot several times, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the incident call Det. Baldwin at 810-237-6912 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

