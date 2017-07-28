Police make arrest in Flint homicide - WNEM TV 5

Police make arrest in Flint homicide

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Police have arrested a person of interest in a Flint homicide.

The fatal shooting happened Thursday on the 600 block of W. Lorado Avenue in Flint.

A man died after being shot several times, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding the incident call Det. Baldwin at 810-237-6912 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

