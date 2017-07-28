Former SVSU star inks deal with Australian pro team

ADELAIDE, Australia - Former Saginaw Valley State University men's basketball student-athlete Caleb Davis has inked a deal to play for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia.

The 36ers are a top team in the National Basketball League (NBL), having claimed four championships in the team's 35 years of existence. The team has seven NBL Grand Finals appearances overall and have notched six NBL Regular Season championships. The NBL is the pre-eminent men's league in Australia and New Zealand, boasting seven teams from Australia and another from New Zealand.

"It's been a dream of mine to play in the NBL since I was a young kid," said Davis. "SVSU was a great place with a good culture, created by Coach Baruth for me to learn how to conduct myself as a professional on and off the court. I'm very excited to be playing with such a great organization here as the 36ers!"

Davis recently finished his contract playing for the South Adelaide Panthers, where he has played in eight games for the program's Premier League team. He has averaged 16.3 points per game and grabbed 8.1 rebounds per contest while playing in 34.4 minuter per game.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime for Caleb," added SVSU Head Coach Randy Baruth. "Any young kid growing up dreams of competing at the highest level of professional sports in their given field and the NBL is at the top level. The 36ers and Coach Wright do things the right way. Caleb came to SVSU and gave our program some of the best moments in program history. He has earned this great opportunity and we could not be more proud of him!"

Caleb played in 115 games while at SVSU in his four-year career, ranking him fifth all-time. He started 89 of those, amassing 784 points and 128 three-pointers. He sits eighth on the all-time list with those 128 triples made.

Davis helped lead Saginaw Valley in claiming the program's first GLIAC championship in the NCAA era in 2015-16 en route to the first-ever appearance in the NCAA Tournament and Midwest Regional Championship. That earned the Cards a trip to the 2016 NCAA Division II Elite Eight, which was held in Frisco, Texas.

Story credit to SVSU Athletics.

