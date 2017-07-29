High pressure takes over weekend weather

It will be a picture perfect weekend across Mid-Michigan. Hopefully you'll have a chance to get outside with the abundant sunshine we'll have. Chances for rain are still a couple of days away, but I don't think too many people will be complaining this weekend.

Today

We'll see more than our share of sunshine today. You'll want to be sure to apply sunscreen often today and especially before you head outside. Some fair weather clouds may appear this afternoon, but the clouds won't pose any problems. Highs will top out near 80 degrees with winds out of the north northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Star gazers be aware, it will a great night to get outside and check out the stars. We'll see clear skies overnight with some patchy fog in northern areas of Mid-Michigan. You might need a jacket tonight as lows dip into the mid 50s, but it will be good sleeping weather. Winds will be light out of the north.

Tomorrow

Hit the repeat button for tomorrow. Skies will be bright and sunny again. The difference is that temperatures will manage to rise into the mid 80s, so it will be a little warmer. Winds will also be a little lighter out of the west northwest at around 5 mph.

Monday and Tuesday

High pressure stays in place, but a few more clouds will develop during the afternoon hours. High temperatures on both days will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday

Our next best chance for rain will enter the picture for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances right now look to be scattered at best. High temperatures will be in the low 80s on Wednesday and will decline into the mid 70s for Thursday.

