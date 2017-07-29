Witness: Alleged drug ring sold up to 500 pills per day

A federal grand jury has indicted 10 people for illegally importing millions of dollars' worth of prescription painkillers to eastern Kentucky.

The Lexington Herald Leader reports the drug ring helped feed the region's addiction to opioid-based painkillers by bringing in thousands of pills to Perry County between October 2010 and July 2017. The group made about $5 million during that time, according to an indictment.

Those indicted included 51-year-old Rolando K. Johnson. Prosecutors said Johnson was the ringleader who would split time between Detroit and Hazard, Kentucky. Court documents say police found 783 oxycodone pills in Johnson's Detroit home, along with methadone and heroin. One witness said he would sell between 400 and 500 pills a day he received from Johnson.

A judge ordered Johnson held without bail pending trial.

