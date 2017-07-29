Ridership increasing on Detroit's new light rail system

M-1 Rail officials say more people are using Detroit's new streetcars than in past weeks.

Daily ridership on the QLINE has increased from an average of 4,000 trips to 6,300 trips since mid-June. Four new certified streetcar operators have been added and six more are expected to be hired by September.

Fares will remain free through Labor Day. Officials say an average of 5,000 daily trips is expected during the system's first full year of revenue operations.

The cost will be $1.50 to ride anywhere along the 6.6-mile roundtrip route connecting the downtown riverfront to the New Center Area.

Service started May 12 on the $140 million light rail system. The project was led by private businesses and philanthropic organizations in partnership with local, state and the federal government.

