Historic area in Michigan to turn into housing community

An Indianapolis-based developer is planning to transform the former Michigan School for the Blind campus in Lansing into a housing community.

The Lansing State Journal reports that it has taken TWG Development LLC about two years to get all the necessary approvals for the $24.4 million project, including tax incentives.

Environmental cleanup of asbestos and lead-based paint is underway at the site that's aimed to transform the campus into the city's Walnut Neighborhood. Construction on the first of three project phases is expected to begin next month.

The company will tear down the former auditorium and redevelop the administration building as well as the high school.

CEO Joe Whitsett says he expects all three buildings to be ready for occupancy by March 2019.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.