Proposals sought to advance growth of Eastern Market area

Proposals are being sought to advance growth and support future investment in Detroit's Eastern Market area.

City and economic development officials want a comprehensive neighborhood framework plan and a centralized storm water management master plan from qualified firms.

The idea is to make the east side market the hub of food production and distribution for the Great Lakes region while increasing neighborhood amenities, improving the quality of life for area residents and expanding opportunities for nearby employment.

Proposals are due Aug. 30.

Flowers, fresh fruit, vegetables and other foods are sold by local growers and producers at the market that is open year-round. Its annual Flower Day held in late spring draws thousands of shoppers to the market.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.