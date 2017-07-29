Medical staff shortage bill addresses veterans' needs - WNEM TV 5

Medical staff shortage bill addresses veterans' needs

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) -- -

The U.S. House has passed a bill co-authored by New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster to address a medical staff shortage for veterans.
   The bill would establish a pilot program that awards educational assistance to veterans with medical military training who will be placed as physician assistants in Veterans Affairs Medical Centers.
   A 2017 GAO report presented before the House Veterans' Affairs Committee stated that physician assistants experienced the highest rates of turnover of all medical occupations with shortages.
   Kuster, a Democrat, worked on the bill with Rep. Jack Bergman, a Republican from Michigan.

