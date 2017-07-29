Mid-Michigan officials seize 26 dogs in fighting probe

- Authorities say an investigation into dogfighting in mid-Michigan spans two counties and has led to at least 26 dogs being seized.

The Lansing State Journal reports Eaton County Special Response Team and Eaton County Animal Control executed search warrants at four locations Thursday in Eaton and Ingham counties. Investigators also seized "several items to help support" the investigation.

Ingham County Animal Control Director John Dinon says 16 dogs were taken in by Ingham County Animal Control and 10 dogs were taken in by Eaton County Animal Control on Thursday.

He says animal control officers were investigating animal cruelty complaints when they "saw evidence of dogfighting back in March or April."

No one has been charged yet, but Dinon says he expects the investigation will yield dogfighting or animal cruelty charges.

