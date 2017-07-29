Hillary Clinton calling new book 'What Happened' - WNEM TV 5

Hillary Clinton calling new book 'What Happened'

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). In this Jan. 25, 2016, photo, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign event at the Knoxville School District Administration Office in Knoxville, Iowa (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). In this Jan. 25, 2016, photo, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign event at the Knoxville School District Administration Office in Knoxville, Iowa
NEW YORK (AP) -

Hillary Clinton is calling her new book "What Happened" and promising to let her "guard down" as she remembers her stunning defeat last year to Donald Trump.
   Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Thursday that Clinton will describe the "intense personal experience" of being the first woman nominated by a major party for president. The publisher said the book also will "connect the dots" about Russian interference in the election and describe what it was like to run against an unorthodox candidate.
   "What Happened" is to come out Sept. 12.
   Clinton's previous works include the memoir "Living History" and a book about her years as secretary of state, "Hard Choices." She also wrote "It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us" when she was first lady.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.