Rain chances return to the forecast for the workweek

More mild weather is on tap as we move into the workweek. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s the next couple of days. However, rain chances will enter the picture as well. Luckily, most folks will not have to deal with rain until the middle of the week.

Tonight

More great sleeping weather is in store for us tonight. Skies will clear out again which will make for another great night of star gazing. Lows will drop into the low 60s with winds out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday and Tuesday

Minor changes are in store for both Monday and Tuesday. High pressure will still be in control, however, a few stray showers will pop up near lake breezes. The chances both days for rain will be very minimal. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy days on both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s on both days.

Wednesday and Thursday

Our next best chance for rain enters the picture on Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west. Clouds will gradually be increasing before the rain moves into Mid-Michigan on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low 80s on Wednesday and in the upper 70s on Thursday.

