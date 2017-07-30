Rain chances return to the forecast for the workweek - WNEM TV 5

First Warn 5

Rain chances return to the forecast for the workweek

Posted: Updated:
By Dan Giroux, Meteorologist
Connect
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

More mild weather is on tap as we move into the workweek.  Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s the next couple of days.  However, rain chances will enter the picture as well.  Luckily, most folks will not have to deal with rain until the middle of the week.

Tonight

More great sleeping weather is in store for us tonight.  Skies will clear out again which will make for another great night of star gazing.  Lows will drop into the low 60s with winds out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday and Tuesday

Minor changes are in store for both Monday and Tuesday.  High pressure will still be in control, however, a few stray showers will pop up near lake breezes.  The chances both days for rain will be very minimal.  Otherwise, expect partly cloudy days on both Monday and Tuesday.  Highs will be in the mid 80s on both days.

Wednesday and Thursday

Our next best chance for rain enters the picture on Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west.  Clouds will gradually be increasing before the rain moves into Mid-Michigan on Wednesday.  Highs will be in the low 80s on Wednesday and in the upper 70s on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:39 AM EDT2017-07-27 08:39:22 GMT
    In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

  • 1 dead in motorcycle accident

    1 dead in motorcycle accident

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:55:48 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >

  • 'Emoji Movie' barely escapes 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

    'Emoji Movie' barely escapes 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

    The male and female emoji faces, as well as thumbs up/thumbs down icons, will be available in six different skin tones.The male and female emoji faces, as well as thumbs up/thumbs down icons, will be available in six different skin tones.

    Cue the crying emoji. For a minute, it looked like "The Emoji Movie" would be the latest to join the dreaded Rotten Tomatoes 0% fresh club. 

    More >

    Cue the crying emoji. For a minute, it looked like "The Emoji Movie" would be the latest to join the dreaded Rotten Tomatoes 0% fresh club. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.