Sunny weather sticks around today

By Dan Giroux, Meteorologist
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Today is going to be very similar to yesterday.  The major difference will be slightly warmer temperatures for today compared to yesterday.  Heading into tomorrow, most of us will be dry, but a few stray showers will be likely to pop up during the afternoon.  As a result, today will be a nice day to enjoy before things begin to change.

Today

High pressure is in control over Mid-Michigan, this will lead to some fair weather clouds, otherwise expect mostly sunny skies.  If you have any outdoor plans, be sure to put on sunscreen and reapply it often.  Highs today will rise up into the mid 80s for highs which is slightly warmer than average for this time of year.  Winds will be out of the west northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

More great sleeping weather is in store tonight.  Skies will clear out again which will make for another great night of star gazing.  Lows will drop into the low 60s with winds out of the west at around 5 mph.

Monday and Tuesday

Minor changes are in store for both Monday and Tuesday.  High pressure will still be in control, however, a few stray showers will pop up near lake breezes.  The chances both days for rain will be very minimal.  Otherwise, expect partly cloudy days on both Monday and Tuesday.  Highs will be in the mid 80s on both days.

Wednesday and Thursday

Our next best chance for rain enters the picture on Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west.  Clouds will gradually be increasing before the rain moves into Mid-Michigan on Wednesday.  Highs will be in the low 80s on Wednesday and in the upper 70s on Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

