Western Michigan man dies in accident at grain elevator - WNEM TV 5

Western Michigan man dies in accident at grain elevator

Authorities say a western Michigan man has died in an industrial accident at a grain elevator.
   The Kent County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Daniel Hibma of Caledonia was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday after being removed from the Caledonia Farmers Elevator.
   Sheriff Lawrence Stelma says Hibma was believed to have become stuck after cleaning the grain elevator, although Stelma says his death remains under investigation.
   MLive.com reports that an employee of the grain elevator who wasn't working drove by the elevator Saturday and noticed that Hibma had not finished working for the day, which was unusual.
   That worker looked for Hibma and called 911 after he couldn't find him in the elevator and adjacent buildings.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

