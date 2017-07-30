2 men from Chicago, Michigan drown at Chicago beaches - WNEM TV 5

2 men from Chicago, Michigan drown at Chicago beaches

Posted: Updated:
Source: CNN Source: CNN
CHICAGO (AP) -

Authorities say that two men were pronounced dead after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Chicago area beaches.
   The Chicago Tribune reports that 28-year-old Christopher Charnow of Royal Oak, Michigan, and 26-year-old Jeremy Kennedy of Chicago were pulled from the water early Saturday. Charnow died while swimming near a beach on the city's North Side and Kennedy fell from a boat on the South Side.
   The deaths that came on a weekend that the National Weather warned people to stay out of the water because of dangerous swimming conditions along Lake Michigan's shores in Illinois and Indiana. The high waves prompted the city to ban swimming on Saturday at 16 beaches.
   The weather service said waves were not expected to be as high Sunday.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

