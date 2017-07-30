EPA details plan meant to clean up Kalamazoo River - WNEM TV 5

EPA details plan meant to clean up Kalamazoo River

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
OTSEGO, Mich. (AP) -- -

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is planning to remove a dam and create a channel along 2 miles of Michigan's Kalamazoo River in an attempt to clean the river and make its fish safe to eat.
   MLive reports that about 50 people attended a meeting in Otsego last week to hear the agency's plans and to provide feedback.
   The EPA says the project could cost more than $46.5 million, including $12.5 million to remove the Otsego City Dam.
   The plans are part of ongoing efforts to clean up the 80-mile Allied Paper/Portage Creek/Kalamazoo River Superfund site, which has been listed on the agency's National Priorities List since August 1990.
   The EPA's main concern is PCBs remaining from processes at paper mills that began operating on the river in the 1950s.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Now hiring at Amazon: Thousands of people in 1 day

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:39 AM EDT2017-07-27 08:39:22 GMT
    In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package is prepared for shipment by a United Parcel Service driver in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

    Amazon is looking for 50,000 people, with unemployment at a 16-year low and wages barely moving'.

    More >

  • 1 dead in motorcycle accident

    1 dead in motorcycle accident

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:55:48 GMT
    (Source: WNEM)(Source: WNEM)

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >

    A 38-year-old Saginaw man is dead after colliding his motorcycle with a minivan Friday afternoon.

    More >

  • 'Emoji Movie' barely escapes 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

    'Emoji Movie' barely escapes 0% on Rotten Tomatoes

    The male and female emoji faces, as well as thumbs up/thumbs down icons, will be available in six different skin tones.The male and female emoji faces, as well as thumbs up/thumbs down icons, will be available in six different skin tones.

    Cue the crying emoji. For a minute, it looked like "The Emoji Movie" would be the latest to join the dreaded Rotten Tomatoes 0% fresh club. 

    More >

    Cue the crying emoji. For a minute, it looked like "The Emoji Movie" would be the latest to join the dreaded Rotten Tomatoes 0% fresh club. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.