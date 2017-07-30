New CBS newsmagazine promises immersive storytelling - WNEM TV 5

New CBS newsmagazine promises immersive storytelling

Posted:
NEW YORK (AP) -

CBS is premiering a news program Monday that's designed to showcase the journalism on its CBSN streaming service. It's the second time this summer a broadcast network is trying a fresh twist on the newsmagazine format.
   "CBSN: On Assignment" will air Monday nights at 10 p.m. EDT for the next four weeks.
   Unlike Megyn Kelly's Sunday night newsmagazine on NBC, it won't have a host or celebrity interviews. CBS promises a more immersive style of storytelling that will be familiar to young fans of Vice and John Oliver.
   The first episode includes stories on foreign workers building American auto plants, the recruitment of children as Islamic State fighters and innovative uses of robots in Japan.
 

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

