Vassar holds farm to able dinner in the middle of street

It's dinner time in Vassar and hungry people are chowing down in the middle of the street.

"The first course is going to consist of a charcuterie board. we have local organic cheeses from Oliver Farms in Fostoria. We have cold cuts that were made by Smith Meats between Millington and Otisville Genoa salami and cracked pepper turkey. " said Julie Blossom-Hunt

From there Julie Blossom-Hunt says people will get a variety of other foods ranging from balsamic chicken to lemon sorbet.

She helped put on the first ever "Vassar Farm to Table Dinner".

"It's people getting back to their roots. Eating locally we like to say it's grown locally, prepared locally and served locally." said Julie Blossom-Hunt

Darren Drew spent his day cooking the chicken. He hopes this inspires more people to eat locally.

"This is a farming community. It's a farming area in the thumb. The stuff that is available here is awesome." said Darren Drew

Organizers say that the money raised from this event will provide two Vassar High School students with scholarships.

Pam Stillwell-Binder was out volunteering for this event and says four thousand dollars was raised all together.

"It's a good size scholarship. It's going to help them pay for a whole semester. I hope it will mean a lot to them." said Pam Stillwell-Binder

As for blossom-hunt, she hopes that next year they can host even more people.

"Had a passion for something like this. It's about bringing the community together and having a lovely dinner." said Julie Blossom-Hunt

