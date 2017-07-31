Three buildings, truck damaged in fire

A fire overnight damaged three buildings and a truck.

It happen on Karen Drive off Chateau Drive in Flint around 1:30 Monday morning.

According to fire crews on scene one of the those building were fully engulfed.

At this time it doesn't appear anyone was inside those buildings, but squatters are believe to have been there at one point.

The state fire marshal has been called to investigate.

