Showers and storms diminish this evening

Showers and thunderstorms have stayed mainly to the north of US 10 today, but those showers and storms will begin to lose their luster this evening. A similar situation is on tap for tomorrow, with temperatures similar to today as well.

Tonight

As the sun sets and we lose the daytime heating, the scattered showers and thunderstorms will diminish. This will lead to partly cloudy skies heading into the overnight hours. Lows will dip into the mid 60s with light and variable winds.

Tuesday

Much like today, we'll see dry weather for Flint and the Tri Cities with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible north of US 10 tomorrow afternoon. If you aren't under one of the scattered showers, expect mostly sunny skies. The storms will be dependent on sunshine during the day which will help the storms diminish tomorrow evening when the sun sets. Highs tomorrow will top out in the mid 80s with winds out of the west southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Thru Friday

A cold front approaches us from the west on Wednesday. This opens the door to a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Even with that being said, any rain we see will be scattered.

We receive a break from the rain briefly on Thursday morning before showers and thunderstorms return for Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy at times before it finally exits by Friday afternoon, making way for sunshine during the second half of the day.

Highs will gradually decline as well, starting in the low 80s on Wednesday and dropping into the low 70s by Friday. This will be the start of a chilly few days across Mid-Michigan.

