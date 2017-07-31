Sun to start the week, a few afternoon storms - WNEM TV 5

First Warn 5

Sun to start the week, a few afternoon storms

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)

It was a weekend that lived up to the hype in Mid-Michigan and one of the best weekends of 2017. With that in mind, the transition back into the routine today won't be any easier but the forecast for at least most of us, will be very similar to the weekend.

Today & Tonight

We're off to a pleasant and cool start in Mid-Michigan this morning with a mixed bag of 50s and 60s as you head out the door. Skies are generally clear and we're all dry, so a smooth commute weather-wise is a sure thing!

Widespread sunshine will rule the skies again today, leading to an efficient jump in temperatures toward the lunch hour to near 80 degrees. For afternoon highs, temperatures will be in the middle 80s away from the lakeshore.

A lot of us will remain dry for another day, but a few afternoon thunderstorms around 3 PM and onward, will be possible later on today. These thunderstorms are expected to develop mainly north of US-10, but a few of those may move into the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant, northern Thumb region. Those near I-69 will likely be dry. 

Thunderstorm coverage is expected to be scattered, so there's no guarantee you see rain today and if you have any outdoor plans, you should be fine through at least 2-3 PM, and this evening canceling plans isn't necessary. Just check in with the radar a few times if you're going to be outdoors tonight.

Any rain that does develop should end quickly as we lose the heating of the day and we should clear out again during the overnight. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s as we start our Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Hostage slain by escaped prison trusty identified

    Hostage slain by escaped prison trusty identified

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:23:03 GMT

    Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

    More >

    Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

    More >

  • Mom warns parents after baby breaks out in cold sores

    Mom warns parents after baby breaks out in cold sores

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:11 AM EDT2017-07-31 11:11:43 GMT
    (Source: Rodger's Family, KWWL via CNN)(Source: Rodger's Family, KWWL via CNN)

    An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.

    More >

    An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.

    More >

  • Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition

    Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition

    (Source: CNN) "They say go big or go home. I probably should have went home," said Everett, a 33-year-old actor in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy Christopher Michael Everett.(Source: CNN) "They say go big or go home. I probably should have went home," said Everett, a 33-year-old actor in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy Christopher Michael Everett.

    Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.

    More >

    Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.