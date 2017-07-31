Sun to start the week, a few afternoon storms

It was a weekend that lived up to the hype in Mid-Michigan and one of the best weekends of 2017. With that in mind, the transition back into the routine today won't be any easier but the forecast for at least most of us, will be very similar to the weekend.

Today & Tonight

We're off to a pleasant and cool start in Mid-Michigan this morning with a mixed bag of 50s and 60s as you head out the door. Skies are generally clear and we're all dry, so a smooth commute weather-wise is a sure thing!

Widespread sunshine will rule the skies again today, leading to an efficient jump in temperatures toward the lunch hour to near 80 degrees. For afternoon highs, temperatures will be in the middle 80s away from the lakeshore.

A lot of us will remain dry for another day, but a few afternoon thunderstorms around 3 PM and onward, will be possible later on today. These thunderstorms are expected to develop mainly north of US-10, but a few of those may move into the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant, northern Thumb region. Those near I-69 will likely be dry.

Thunderstorm coverage is expected to be scattered, so there's no guarantee you see rain today and if you have any outdoor plans, you should be fine through at least 2-3 PM, and this evening canceling plans isn't necessary. Just check in with the radar a few times if you're going to be outdoors tonight.

Any rain that does develop should end quickly as we lose the heating of the day and we should clear out again during the overnight. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s as we start our Tuesday.

