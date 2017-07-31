Tuesday interlude

Even with high pressure from this weekend still in control, some of us had to put up with an evening round of thunderstorms and occasionally heavy downpours. Things will stabilize as we head into Tuesday, but it won't be the last time we see storms this week.

Overnight

With the loss of sunlight and daytime heating, storms quickly shriveled up and have left us set for tranquil overnight conditions. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies will take the helm as high pressure over Indiana remains in place. Lows will dip close to average for this time of year, in the low to mid 60s.

The only catch could come in the form of isolated fog. With the overnight cooling and lack of wind, you'll want to stay alert for the possibility of reductions in visibility as daybreak approaches.

Tuesday

Tuesday's looking good for the overwhelming majority of us. Why do I put it like that? Well, while skies will run mostly sunny for the balance of the day, we'll have just enough instability in place to possibly support a pop-up storm or two. Don't change any plans you may have, but keep an eye on the skies later in the afternoon.

Storms or not, we won't see any quit in the Summer warmth, with highs easily cruising to the middle 80s once again.

Wednesday Thru Friday

A cold front approaches us from the west on Wednesday. This opens the door to a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Even with that being said, any rain we see will be scattered.

We receive a break from the rain briefly on Thursday morning before showers and thunderstorms return for Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. Some of the rain could be heavy at times before it finally exits by Friday afternoon, making way for sunshine during the second half of the day.

Highs will gradually decline as well, starting in the low 80s on Wednesday and dropping into the low 70s by Friday. This will be the start of a chilly few days across Mid-Michigan.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.