Detroit firefighter falls ill, dies following fire run

Authorities say a Detroit firefighter died Saturday shortly after finishing his second fire run on a stress-filled day.

Detroit Fire Department deputy commissioner Dave Fornell says 50-year-old firefighter Kevin Ramsey died Saturday. He says Ramsey told colleagues he wasn't feeling well after he and the others finished a meal at the station following a fire run.

Ramsey's colleagues immediately used oxygen and a defibrillator on him and medics followed with CPR. But Ramsey went into cardiac arrest and died.

Fornell tells The Detroit News that Ramsey "loved serving the city" and had fought two fires Saturday with Squad 3 on the city's east side.

He says Saturday was a busy day with temperatures in the 80s and that created "a tremendous amount of stress" on Ramsey and his fellow firefighters.

