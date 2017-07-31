Deputies: Home invasion, truck submerged in water connected - WNEM TV 5

Deputies: Home invasion, truck submerged in water connected

Investigators in route to a call about a home invasion came across a pickup submerged in water, and now they say the two scenes are connected.

On July 29 at 12:58 a.m., Tuscola County Deputies were called to a home on Thomas Road in Akron Township.

A 60-year-old woman said that a man broke into her garage and was smashing out the window to her door.

While on their way to check it out, deputies came across a pick-up truck that was three-quarters of the way underwater.

A single set of wet footprints could be seen on the road walking north.

Deputies continued on to the home invasion location and found that while the suspect was gone, blood was found from where the suspect had been cut.

Following leads which connected the submerged truck to the break-in, deputies found a 26-year-old Akron Township man at 7:30 p.m.

The man still had not reported the accident, and had injuries consistent with the home invasion, according to investigators.

He was taken into custody for home invasion and failing to report an accident.

