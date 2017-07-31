Motorcyclist attempts to avoid deer, leaves road - WNEM TV 5

Motorcyclist attempts to avoid deer, leaves road

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A motorcycle driver was hurt after swerving to avoid a deer.

It happened on July 31 at 4:55 a.m.

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office reports the 38-year-old Vassar man was riding east on Frankenmuth Road near Lorenzo Road when he tried to avoid the deer and left the road.

He was not wearing a helmet and had a head injury, although his condition is unclear.

The accident remains under investigation.

