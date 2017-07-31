Autopsy today for body pulled from Saginaw River - WNEM TV 5

Autopsy today for body pulled from Saginaw River

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

An autopsy is set for later today after a man’s body was pulled from the Saginaw River.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on July 29.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety was called to the water near Wenonah Park after a man’s body was spotted in the river.

At this point, the man’s identity has not been released, and the cause of death is still being determined.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Hostage slain by escaped prison trusty identified

    Hostage slain by escaped prison trusty identified

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:23:03 GMT

    Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

    More >

    Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

    More >

  • Mom warns parents after baby breaks out in cold sores

    Mom warns parents after baby breaks out in cold sores

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:11 AM EDT2017-07-31 11:11:43 GMT
    (Source: Rodger's Family, KWWL via CNN)(Source: Rodger's Family, KWWL via CNN)

    An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.

    More >

    An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.

    More >

  • Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition

    Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition

    (Source: CNN) "They say go big or go home. I probably should have went home," said Everett, a 33-year-old actor in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy Christopher Michael Everett.(Source: CNN) "They say go big or go home. I probably should have went home," said Everett, a 33-year-old actor in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy Christopher Michael Everett.

    Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.

    More >

    Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.