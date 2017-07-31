Autopsy today for body pulled from Saginaw River

An autopsy is set for later today after a man’s body was pulled from the Saginaw River.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on July 29.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety was called to the water near Wenonah Park after a man’s body was spotted in the river.

At this point, the man’s identity has not been released, and the cause of death is still being determined.

