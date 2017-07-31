Man killed in weekend shooting, investigation underway

One man is dead and police are looking for information in connection with a weekend shooting.

It happened on Sunday, July 30 at 11:37 p.m.

Flint Police report that officers were called to Roselawn Drive and Cloverlawn for a shooting report.

When they got to the scene, they found 44-year-old Larry James Dunn dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information, call D/Tpr. Stacey Moore at (810) 237-6938.

