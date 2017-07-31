Man killed in weekend shooting, investigation underway - WNEM TV 5

Man killed in weekend shooting, investigation underway

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

One man is dead and police are looking for information in connection with a weekend shooting.

It happened on Sunday, July 30 at 11:37 p.m.

Flint Police report that officers were called to Roselawn Drive and Cloverlawn for a shooting report.
When they got to the scene, they found 44-year-old Larry James Dunn dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information, call D/Tpr. Stacey Moore at (810) 237-6938. 

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Hostage slain by escaped prison trusty identified

    Hostage slain by escaped prison trusty identified

    Friday, July 28 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-07-28 19:23:03 GMT

    Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

    More >

    Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.

    More >

  • Mom warns parents after baby breaks out in cold sores

    Mom warns parents after baby breaks out in cold sores

    Monday, July 31 2017 7:11 AM EDT2017-07-31 11:11:43 GMT
    (Source: Rodger's Family, KWWL via CNN)(Source: Rodger's Family, KWWL via CNN)

    An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.

    More >

    An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.

    More >

  • Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition

    Why intense workouts are leading to a life-threatening condition

    (Source: CNN) "They say go big or go home. I probably should have went home," said Everett, a 33-year-old actor in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy Christopher Michael Everett.(Source: CNN) "They say go big or go home. I probably should have went home," said Everett, a 33-year-old actor in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy Christopher Michael Everett.

    Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.

    More >

    Everett immediately went to the ER and was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. He stayed in the hospital for a week.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.