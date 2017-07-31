Police: Thieves targeting trailers in local community

Thieves are targeting utility style trailers in one part of Mid-Michigan, and police are warning you to be on the look-out.

Clayton Township Police, in Genesee County, report that several trailers have been taken from the township lately, and the thefts are happening during daylight hours.

Police are urging residents to protect their property, taking steps like putting a lock on the tongue of a trailer and parking vehicles in front of it.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.