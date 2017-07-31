Police: Thieves targeting trailers in local community - WNEM TV 5

Police: Thieves targeting trailers in local community

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Thieves are targeting utility style trailers in one part of Mid-Michigan, and police are warning you to be on the look-out.

Clayton Township Police, in Genesee County, report that several trailers have been taken from the township lately, and the thefts are happening during daylight hours.

Police are urging residents to protect their property, taking steps like putting a lock on the tongue of a trailer and parking vehicles in front of it.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.