Tribute to firefighter killed by drunk driver - WNEM TV 5

Tribute to firefighter killed by drunk driver

Posted: Updated:
Source: Clio Area Fire Department Source: Clio Area Fire Department
Source: Clio Area Fire Department Source: Clio Area Fire Department
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A local fire department is remembering one of its own, killed a year ago by a drunk driver.

Firefighter Mike Wagner died on July 30, 2016, in a crash with a drunk driver.

On Sunday the Clio Area Fire Department posted a picture of his gear locker, which has become a tribute in his honor.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.