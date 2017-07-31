Horse killed, driver ok after accident

A man wasn’t hurt, but a horse was killed after being hit by a pickup truck.

It happened on July 29 at 1:55 a.m. on Maple Grove Road near Custer Road in Sanilac County’s Bridgehampton Township.

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 58-year-old Palms man was driving a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup when he hit one of two horses that were on the road.

The man wasn’t hurt, but one of the horses that was hit died at the scene.

The owners of the horses were found and went to the scene to retrieve them.

