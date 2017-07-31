Former TV5 Meteorologist Daphne DeLoren is pregnant!

A big change is in the forecast for former TV5 Meteorologist Daphne DeLoren who has announced that she is pregnant.

Daphne made the announcement Monday morning on-air, saying that the baby is due early next year.

>>Watch the on-air announcement here<<

Daphne said she doesn’t know the sex of the baby yet but is excited to be able to share the news.

She married Josh Matheny earlier this year. They met in Nashville where she is working for TV5’s sister-station.

See her post about the big news by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.