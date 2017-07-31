Breaking: Water turned off in parts of Bangor Township for emerg - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Water turned off in parts of Bangor Township for emergency repairs

BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

An emergency valve replacement has forced water to be turned off in parts of Bay County.

Bangor-Monitor Metropolitan Water District reports that the water has been turned off on North Union Road from Two Mile Road to Euclid.

The replacement should be completed by early this afternoon.

