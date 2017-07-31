Grand opening, groundbreaking for Dow buildings

Dow Chemical is celebrating the grand opening of its new headquarters in Midland as it breaks ground on an expansion.

The new headquarters, called the Global Dow Center, is a six-story building that will have space for around 470 employees and contractors.

The building took two years to complete, with more than 20 percent of the building materials coming from recycled sources.

Meantime, shovels are digging in on the new Innovation Center that will be built on the heritage Dow Corning campus.

Construction is slated to start soon on the $100 million building that is expected to house around 200 research and development employees.

“We’re standing on the shoulders of the giants that preceded us, as we build our future and transition into the next era of growth for this iconic company,” said Andrew Liveris, Dow’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We chose to locate these world-class facilities right here in Midland, in this state of Michigan that Dow has been proud to call home for 120 years, because we have full confidence in the economy of this country to create long-term growth and market opportunities.”

