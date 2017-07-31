Baseball trade deadline looms, Verlander possible target - WNEM TV 5

Baseball trade deadline looms, Verlander possible target

Today is the last day for major league baseball teams to make trades without waivers.

Star pitchers Justin Verlander, Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray are among those who have been mentioned as possible targets.

Verlander pitched six scoreless innings in Detroit's 13-1 win over Houston yesterday.

He says as far as he is concerned, it's "business as usual until someone tells me something different."

The trade deadline is 4 p.m. Eastern time.

