Powerboat racer dies after crash during Michigan race

Authorities say a powerboat racer has died following a crash during a Michigan boat racing event on a river that runs between the U.S. and Canada.

The St. Clair County sheriff's department says two boats collided on Sunday evening during the St. Clair River Classic. A man in one of the boats was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

St. Clair County sheriff's Marine Division Lt. Paul Reid identified him as Keith Holmes of Nunica. The Times Herald of Port Huron reports that Holmes was the throttleman for a boat named American Ethanol Cat Can Do. A boat named Miss GEICO also was involved in the crash.

The sheriff's department says the race was cut short following the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.