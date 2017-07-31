Deputies looking for vandals who overturned speed trailer

Deputies are looking for whoever tipped over a speed trailer, causing damage.

It happened to the unit set up on Bradleyville and Elmwood Roads in Tuscola County.

The sheriff’s office said that during the early hours of July 30, between 2-3 a.m., someone tipped it over.

If you have any information on who may be responsible, call 911 or send an anonymous crime tip to http://www.tuscolacounty.org/

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.