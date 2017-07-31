Man accused of sexually assaulting boys over 3-day period - WNEM TV 5

Man accused of sexually assaulting boys over 3-day period


Gerald Campbell (Source: Saginaw County) Gerald Campbell (Source: Saginaw County)
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

An 81-year-old Mid-Michigan man is facing charges, accused of sexually assaulting two young boys.

Gerald Campbell, from Ithaca, was arraigned on two counts of first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct after allegedly assaulting the 5 and 9-year-old boys last month.

Prosecutors said the assaults happened over the course of three days in Saginaw Township.

When he was arrested, investigators allegedly found a bag with a passport, clothes and a checkbook.

Campbell was arraigned and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

If convicted of all the charges, he faces up to life behind bars.

